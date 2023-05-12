Over 500 burger patties were flipped as a way of thanking health care workers for their contributions to the community on International Nurses Day, May 12.
The day is celebrated across the world to recognise the efforts nurses put in year round.
The charity, Rapid Relief Team RRT fired up the barbecue to lure health care workers with the smell of sizzling burgers, while also offering up cold drinks to workers at Goulburn Base Hospital.
The lunch was finished with a large cake that read 'Our nurses, our future.'
RRT volunteer Ruth Kennard says that the event is a small way of giving back to those who give so much.
"It's nice for us to get out of the office and provide a small token of appreciation to those working on the frontline," Ms Kennard said.
More than 20 volunteers donated their time to the event.
Nurses, paramedics and other hospital staff gathered in the courtyard of the building.
Volunteer Phil Kennard says that previously the burgers have brought around 500 staff down to enjoy the barbecue.
"We have put on the lunch a few times in the past and it is great to see so many staff members coming down and taking a well deserved break," Mr Kennard said.
Globally, the RRT has more than 14,500 volunteers and operates in 14 regions across the globe including Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, the United States, Canada, and Germany.
May 12 was selected as International Nurses day in 1974 to celebrate the birthday of modern nursing founder, Florence Nightingale.
