Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Educational pathways program info session to support Goulburn students

Updated May 12 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students dive into a trades readiness program held last term, while an Educational Pathways Program info session will run on May 17. pictures supplied.
Students dive into a trades readiness program held last term, while an Educational Pathways Program info session will run on May 17. pictures supplied.

Career choices are bountiful for High School graduates, but not everyone is prepared to venture out into the world to take up those opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.