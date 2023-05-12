Educational pathways program info session to support Goulburn students

Career choices are bountiful for High School graduates, but not everyone is prepared to venture out into the world to take up those opportunities.
However, Goulburn High School and Mulwaree High School are both working to prepare students for adulthood with the Educational Pathways Program (EPP).
The EPP is an innovative program designed to improve education and career outcomes for young people which introduces high schools students to a range of vocational training and employment pathways.
Head teacher careers Jennifer Kennedy said the program has also been rolled out across Bowral, Moss Vale and Picton High Schools.
Over the past 12 months the program has provided students with many additional opportunities to support them with developing their knowledge and understanding of career opportunities and give them hands on experiences across a range of industries.
"Never before has there been so many employment and training options available for students leaving school, yet many are unprepared for entry into the workforce and are unaware of the training opportunities available to them," Mrs Kennedy said.
"This program is filling a valuable role in supporting our schools to ensure that students have access to sound advice, great training pathways and rewarding work opportunities."
Schools have also been bolstered by a school-based apprenticeship and traineeship engagement officer (SBATEO).
Southern Highlands school group SBATEO Pauline Leighton has strived to promote opportunities and pathways for students to successfully transition to work or further education.
The program has matched students with SBAT employers and offered tailored support and mentoring for students exploring these pathways.
"Many businesses across the Goulburn region have given students meaningful on the job experiences, providing valuable workplace education for students through school based apprenticeships and traineeships," Ms Leighton said.
"Local employers supporting students in SBATs create awareness about local industry and strengthen relationships between schools and local business to provide further opportunities for our students.
"I also ensure employers and students are abreast of the many government incentives available. Several of our new school-based apprentices in the clean energy careers, will benefit from the new energy apprenticeships program providing direct financial assistance to apprentices in the clean energy sector."
To help make parents and carers aware of the opportunities available, EPP will present a pathways to careers information session on Wednesday, May 17 at the CWA Hall from 5pm to 6.30pm.
Participants are able to attend the meeting or join via zoom.
Several EPP VET Ambassadors will also attend the session and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions of the presenters.
To register for the event, or for further information please contact HT Careers Jennifer Kennedy 0460 031 945.
