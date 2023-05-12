Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Wear Orange Wednesday running to support State Emergency Service

Updated May 12 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn SES volunteers marked WOW day with a stall at Bunnings in 2022. Pictures by Sophie Bennett.
Goulburn SES volunteers marked WOW day with a stall at Bunnings in 2022. Pictures by Sophie Bennett.

The Southern Highlands and Southern Tablelands are being encouraged to don some orange next week in appreciation of SES volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.