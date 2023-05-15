Goulburn Post
Goulburn Bears junior girl teams do well in Southern Junior League

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
May 15 2023 - 11:00am
The u12 and u14 girls are through to the finals while the u14 boys just missed out. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn Bears u12 and u14 girls are playing in the finals of the Southern Junior League.

