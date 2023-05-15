The Goulburn Bears u12 and u14 girls are playing in the finals of the Southern Junior League.
The u12 girls, who play in the second division, had to beat the Illawarra Hawks in their final game of the regular season to secure second spot and that was exactly what happened.
As a result, they qualified for the major semifinal against the Tumut Timberwolves at the Bolton Park Sports Stadium from midday on Saturday, May 20.
Coach Andrew Stewart said it was great to see his side be successful.
"The most impressive thing for me is seeing the improvement the players have made this year," he said.
Poppy Stewart has been the star player all season for the Bears as she leads the average point, match points, total free throws made and the total two points made statistics.
In the third division, the u14 girls will play the Illawarra Hawks in the major semifinal at the Equex multi-purpose Stadium from 8am on May 20.
They qualified for the semifinal by finishing fifth on their ladder.
Bears player Maiah O'Brien leads the competition's statistics when it comes to the average points, match points and total two points made.
Unfortunately, the Bears weren't able to make it a clean sweep as the u14 boys missed out.
Should both girls sides win their semifinals, they go straight through to the grand final. Otherwise, they will have to play in and win the preliminary final that afternoon.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
