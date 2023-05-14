Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Bulldogs fall just short against the Belconnen Sharks

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The final stage of the blockbuster between the Bulldogs and Sharks. Picture by Burney Wong.
The final stage of the blockbuster between the Bulldogs and Sharks. Picture by Burney Wong.

The Goulburn Bulldogs came agonizingly close to winning their first home game of the season, but it wasn't to be when they went down to the Belconnen Sharks in a nailbiter at the Workers Arena on Saturday, May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.