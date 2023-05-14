The Goulburn Bulldogs came agonizingly close to winning their first home game of the season, but it wasn't to be when they went down to the Belconnen Sharks in a nailbiter at the Workers Arena on Saturday, May 13.
The Canberra Region Rugby League round five match was close all afternoon, but the away side scraped through 28-24, leaving the Bulldogs on two wins and three losses.
Defeats like those are always difficult to cop and Bulldogs coach Shane McCallum said his side only had themselves to blame.
"We had plenty of opportunities, but we bombed it," he said.
"We kept throwing the last pass which shouldn't have been thrown.
"Our attitudes alright and our effort is definitely there, but the completion rate and ball security was an issue."
On a positive note, a few weeks ago, McCallum was unimpressed with his side's defence. However, he said he saw plenty of improvement.
"Although it's a lot better, we still need a lot more work, especially in the ruck," he said.
Injuries have been a worrying factor for the Bulldogs so far, including one to last season's player coach Tyson Greenwood, so McCallum said it was great to have a week off.
"We have the next week off which is good as we have a few on the sidelines at the moment," he said.
"We have a lot of reserve grade players in our lineup, so it'll be a chance for those injured to get their bodies right again."
The Bulldogs sit fifth on the ladder, but a couple of teams below them have a game in hand and could overtake them.
After their bye, they will play the Queanbeyan Blues on their turf at Seiffert Oval from 3pm at Saturday, May 27.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
