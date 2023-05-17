There are new fans of medieval activities in town.
Goulburn and the Southern Highlands belong to the Canton of Okewaite which is a part of The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) and those who stopped by Belmore Park on Saturday, May 13 were treated to a masterclass in medieval fighting.
The SCA is an international non-profit volunteer organization devoted to the research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat, and culture.
Rhys Howitt, who started the group in Goulburn about 15 years ago, said they received plenty of positive feedback.
"We try to get together at least once a month but we've had a lot of interest today, so we're looking to host a medieval feast in a few weeks," he said.
Howitt said the group, which recently reemerged after the pandemic, was more than just about medieval fighting.
"We have heavy fighting, renaissance fencing, mini archery, costuming, mini cooking, singing, performing arts and more," he said.
"This provides a way for people who have the same hobbies to get together."
The day was about showcasing what the SCA was about and letting people know they were around.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
