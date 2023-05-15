The Goulburn Motorcycle Club has hosted its first major event since the opening of its High View MX track in August, 2022.
Motocross riders came from all over the state to take part in Round Four of the East Coast MX Motocross Championship on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14 and club president Richard Toparis said it was a very successful weekend.
"We have recreational riding here every weekend where we get 40 to 80 riders each week and this is our very first race meeting since the opening last year," Toparis said.
"It has gone very well."
Club secretary Sam White said events like the Championship was a good way to bring more people to town.
"We didn't make much money for hosting it," White said.
"The promoters got more, but we did get an influx of people coming into town over the weekend."
One of the riders on the Sunday was four-year-old Billie Saville and her father Josh said learning to ride safely was a big focus at that age.
"I teach them body positioning, line selection and a lot of the basics," he said.
"I also do everything I can to make sure that when they ride quickly, they do so as safely as they can."
The Goulburn Motorcycle Club will have four more race days coming up this year.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
