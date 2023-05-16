From aerial performances, to talented animals, the Stardust Circus is returning to Goulburn for another year of entertainment.
When it comes to entertaining Goulburn, the group will be performing from Thursday, May 18 and running numerous shows until their final event on Sunday, May 28.
All performances will be taking place at The Goulburn Showgrounds. Tickets are available to be purchased through their website.
The circus is run by 5th and 6th generation performances by the West Family.
