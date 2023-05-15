Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Longest standing employee of the Merriman Family, Bruce Hunter leaves behind a beautiful legacy

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:51pm, first published May 16 2023 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Hunter and his wife, Marj on their wedding day. Image supplied.
Bruce Hunter and his wife, Marj on their wedding day. Image supplied.

"No one had a bad word to say about him."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.