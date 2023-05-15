"No one had a bad word to say about him."
That's how long term friend of Bruce Hunter, Christine Coble describes wool industry veteran, Bruce Hunter.
Bruce started working for wool supplier, The Merriman family, when he was just 14.
He moved with his family at an early age from Scone to Jugiong where he was educated.
It was there that he started his work life herding sheep and collecting wool for the Merriman family's company.
Close friends described him as 'the most country man ever'.
In his time in Jugiong, he met his wife, Marj; they had four kids together, Barry, Daryl, Michael and Lynnette.
The four children gave Bruce and Marj six grandchildren who were very close with their grandparents.
"Bruce was extremely close to his grandchildren in particular, it's a very hard time for them," Ms Coble said.
During this time, Bruce continued his loyalty to the Merriman family where his career spanned more than six decades.
And after 61 years of loyalty, working with three generations of the family, he was recognised as their longest-standing employee.
Working for the Merriman family was the only job Bruce ever held - he was so devoted and passionate about working the land and with merinos.
He developed into a well organised and loyal member of the team that helped to keep the Merriman name at the top of the Merino Stud game.
Ms Coble says that he was a legend in the wool industry.
"I met him decades ago when my husband started working for him and we maintained our friendship well after they had both retired," Ms Coble said.
Bruce passed away from dementia last week in Yass where he spent his later years. He was 95 years old.
His wife of more than 70 years, Marj, also passed away earlier this year.
The sadness his family feel with the loss of both Marj and Bruce in such a short time is shared by the community of which he was a vital part.
Ms Coble says that for years he seemed ageless.
"We miss his characteristic walk as he roamed around the town after his retirement; he loved yarning to old friends."
"He was a great support to many when hard times struck. His skills as a stockman, horseman and competent manager were legendary."
"It's hard to find people today with the human qualities and expertise that Bruce had in spades."
Friends of Bruce are encouraged to remember their mate at an informal function at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club at 3pm on Friday, May 26.
