Photos: Stars dance up a storm for the Cancer Council and raise more than $100K

Updated May 16 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:23pm
Rebecca Westley and Dance for Cancer star Glenn Wallace showcased a contemporary and ballet routine at the Cancer Council fundraiser on May 13. Picture supplied
The crowds roared in delight as eight people in the Highlands community showcased their best moves for Dance for Cancer this year.

