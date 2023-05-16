The crowds roared in delight as eight people in the Highlands community showcased their best moves for Dance for Cancer this year.
James Borbone, Jackie Meyers, Declan Veness, Kate Compagnoni, Nell Shephard, Glenn Wallace, Sara Correia and Gennene Turner took to the stage to wow a sold-out audience of 240 people.
The stars presented routines that ranged from jazz, ballet, musical theatre, contemporary, hip hop and ballroom.
The annual fundraiser for the Cancer Council is in its sixth year in the region, where business and community leaders known as stars, united with dancers to showcase a performance.
It took place at Mittagong RSL on May 13.
Fundraising efforts in the lead-up to the event, as well as votes, and donations made on the night, meant the stars raised $103,798.05.
These funds will be allocated to cancer support programs in the region.
James Borbone raised the most funds with $14,979, where he presented a musical theatre number inspired by the film La La Land with partner Monique Barrios.
They both sang during the routine.
Judges Carol Brown from Mrs Oldbucks Pantry, The Fold magazine editor Penny Webb, and Dance Beat studio owner Ray Plumridge also awarded stars.
Theatre nurse and Birch Store and Restaurant owner Glenn Wallace, and his partner Rebecca Westley, were named the Judge's Choice for their ballet and contemporary routine.
Glenn was joined by his daughter Ella on stage, who represented the white swan in their Swan Lake routine.
Sara Correia from Tempest Landscapes, and her partner Emily Turland won best costume for their Vegas-inspired looks, including their elaborate headpieces.
Compagnoni Accounting tax accountant Kate Compagnoni, closed the show with her partner Brooke Todd with a groovy jazz routine.
To get the crowd hyped up, they coordinated their tables to form a mosh pit at the front of the stage, where they threw flowers at the end.
They also won People's Choice.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.