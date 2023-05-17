Work is expected to start next week on one of Goulburn's largest subdivisions.
Mayor Peter Walker helped turn the first official sods on the 280-lot Blakely's Run subdivision at 129 Marys Mount Road on Tuesday.
Sydney-based company, DevCore is undertaking the development. The company took over the project after the previous proponent struck financial trouble.
Managing director Paul Thompson said pending final council approval, contractor Yatcon Civil would start earthworks next week.
"It's taken a long time to get to this point," he said.
"We settled on the property 18 months ago. When we took it over there were approvals in place but we worked with the council to improve these and master plan a site for 300 homes."
Features include a 10-hectare reserve with a stand of Blakely's red gum and a shared pathway connecting the adjacent Teneriffe subdivision and Marys Mount Road. The community will be able to access this path. A playground will also be constructed.
Mr Thompson said the site was sufficiently large to master plan and his company wanted to deliver an attractive development.
Predominantly 700 square metre blocks will be developed across three stages. Timing is dependent on market demand. About 15 lots are suitable for duplexes, if the council grants approval. Their abundance in nearby subdivisions has sparked tighter council planning controls around access and street widths.
Mr Thompson previously said Goulburn's growth and housing demand attracted his company.
"We're thrilled with the take-up so far but think the start of construction will reinvigorate interest," he said.
Antony and Edwards is selling the blocks. Principal and director, Tom Antony said 55 lots had already been sold in the first three stages.
"The majority of these are local, with about 40 per cent of buyers from Sydney and the Southern Highlands," he said.
"Affordability is part of the reason they're attracted here."
However, Mr Thompson said 70 lots had been sold, with 15 snapped up by builders and display homes.
Goulburn-based GJ Gardner Homes, Mincove Homes and New Living Homes are partners in the development.
Yatcon Civil, from the Illawarra region, will undertake the civil construction. The company also completed the Teneriffe and Joseph's Gate subdivisions in Goulburn.
Managing director, Peter Yates, said 15 employees, including 10 locals, would work on the two-year project.
"We (also) use local suppliers as best we can," he said.
The first stage, comprising 77 lots, is expected to be finished in early 2024.
Cr Walker said housing and its affordability were on top of the agenda at Regional Cities, Country Mayors Association and Local Government NSW meetings. Goulburn was also experiencing its challenges.
"With almost 300 blocks, I believe this will go off its head," he said.
Cr Walker said the city was growing and two large employers, including a poultry processing operation proposed for Common Street, were looking to employ 240 people. However the biggest hurdle was supplying affordable housing for workers.
He thanked the developers for investing in the project and hoped it could eventually link in with council plans to provide a ring road around Goulburn from the south and connecting with Middle Arm Road. The council has been exploring this possibility for the future.
Mr Thompson believed this increasing development in the northern area of Marys Mount offered the opportunity to consider such connections.
"It's also a chance to look at whether another school or more retail are needed," he said.
"It's adequate at the moment but in the future there will be a need for this and other things to improve amenity."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
