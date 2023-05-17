Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Upper Lachlan Shire Council celebrates IDAHOBIT in support of LGBTQIA+ community

Updated May 17 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Upper Lachlan Shire Council is throwing its support behind the LGBTQIA+ community with a rainbow themed afternoon tea on May 17.
The Upper Lachlan Shire Council is throwing its support behind the LGBTQIA+ community with a rainbow themed afternoon tea on May 17.

The Upper Lachlan Shire Council is celebrating International Day against homophobia, bi-phobia and transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.