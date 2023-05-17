The Upper Lachlan Shire Council is celebrating International Day against homophobia, bi-phobia and transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17.
Officials said they would show their support in rainbow colours with staff and councillors to come together and celebrate diversity with a rainbow afternoon tea and an open invitation to 'show your difference'.
Council CEO Alex Waldron said the day celebrates diversity, rejects discrimination and shows support to all LGBTQIA+ in our community.
"Yesterday I was shocked to hear that homophobia and bigotry were alive and well in 2023 with the rainbow story time at our neighbouring council being cancelled due to threats," Ms Waldron said.
"Upon further reading, I found the statistics relating to depression, suicide and self-harm for LGPBQIA+ people, particularly young people, to be staggering and very sad."
Research reveals people who are LGBTQIA+ are six times more likely to suffer depression, while transgender people are up to seven times as likely to face depression compared to the general population.
Ms Waldron said the Upper Lachlan Shire Council stood for inclusivity and wants the community to know its support.
"I extend an invitation to Betty Confetti and rainbow story time to visit the Upper Lachlan Shire and help us celebrate pride month this June," she said.
Mayor, Pam Kensit reiterated that discrimination against LGBTQIA+, or anyone for that matter should not be tolerated and said she was proud to celebrate a diverse community and all that the Upper Lachlan has to offer.
"So many lives, especially young lives, are impacted by intolerance in the community," Cr Kensit said.
"Hopefully our gesture today helps to offset some of the negativity and lets isolated members of our community know they are not alone."
If you are feeling alone, depressed or in need of help, the following list of services might be helpful:
Beyond Blue (depression support) - 1300 224 636
Blue Knot (childhood trauma) - 1300 657 380
Lifeline - 13 11 14
NSW Mental Health Line - 1800 011 511
QLife (specific LGBTQIA+ support) - 1800 184 527
Rural Adversity Mental Health Team - 0417 131 301
SANE Australia (addressing mild to moderate stress, anxiety & depression) - 1800 187 263
Suicide Call Back Service - 1300 659 467
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.