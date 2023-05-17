'Rambo' looked resplendent in orange on Tuesday night as Goulburn's best known landmark championed SES volunteers.
The Big Merino has turned all shades of colours and donned numerous garments for many causes over the years.
This time, the iconic ram showed his appreciation of our State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers ahead of Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW).
The Visitors Information Centre and the Goulburn Soldiers Club also lit up in orange for the occasion.
The day, on March 17, is dedicated to acknowledging the efforts of than 10,000 volunteers across the state.
Emergency services minister, Jihad Dib said they "worked tirelessly for their communities, without asking for thanks or praise."
He said during 2022, NSW SES volunteers responded to more than 80,000 requests for assistance, performed more than 3,800 flood rescues and saved more than 67,000 animals.
Goulburn SES deputy commander, Steve Watson, has volunteered for almost nine years. He initially joined the Parramatta branch at age 65, before moving to Goulburn a year later.
"I knew I had to do something in retirement otherwise I'd go stark raving mad," he said.
"It sounds cliched but I wanted to do something to help the community."
In the SES, Mr Watson said he learnt new skills and enjoyed the camaraderie and mateship.
"You go to jobs where roofs are off houses or leaking, or someone's stuck in floodwaters. It gives you a great sense of satisfaction when you can help someone and they thank you."
Mr Watson said the Goulburn team had been tested in the last few years with numerous floods and several land searches for people.
The local depot has 30 volunteers, including 10 females, but is looking for more.
Mr Watson said the crews were well equipped with vehicles and boats at its Lanigan Lane depot.
State funding has been extended for a new unit within Goulburn Mulwaree Council's planned emergency operations centre at Hetherington Street. It will also combine Goulburn's RFS headquarters.
"It will be a larger, state-of-the-art unit, covering a broader area so we will need more volunteers," Mr Watson said.
The unit will become a major incident control centre as a result of the investment. Up to 80 volunteers will be needed.
On WOW day, Mr Watson has a message for anyone considering putting their hand up for the SES.
"Give it a go," he said.
"You get personal rewards. Not everyone has to abseil down mountains. Come and see how it fits into your life. We appreciate people have jobs and family commitments and don't expect them to be always available."
Interested people are urged to contact Mr Watson on 0407 388 425.
The SES will also attend the Goulburn Volunteers Expo at Saint Saviour's Hall from 9.30am to 1.30pm Friday, May 19 and the Taralga Volunteer Rally from 10am to 2pm at Goodhew Park the following day.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.