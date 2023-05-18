The Cootamundra Blues have suffered their second straight loss, this week at the hands of the Goulburn Swans.
Behinds proved to be the difference, with the final score 8.15.63 to 8.6.54 in favour of the visiting Swans.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
