The Goulburn Visitor Information Centre and Nowra's Library tree lights will glow purple on Friday in support people living with Crohn's Disease.
May 19 is World IBD Day and Australia is joining the movement to highlight the impacts of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
Ulcerative Collitis and Crohn's disease are collectively referred to as IBD.
The two landmarks will be among more than 50 lighting up around the country to help raise awareness for people living with these conditions.
In Australia, more than 100,000 people live with these conditions, for which there is no cure. While typically diagnosed in teenagers or young adults, the reality is IBD is prevalent across all age groups.
That's why this year's World IBD Day puts the spotlight on older people living with Crohn's and Colitis. A recent study led by Melbourne-based researchers found that there are often disparities in care and treatment options for older people, despite the fact that by 2030, one third of people living with IBD will older than 60.
Leanne Raven, CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Australia (CCA) said this World IBD Day will be crucial in making people aware of the options around the diagnosis and treatment of Crohn's and colitis.
"While it's important that people of all ages are supported throughout their journey with IBD, this year's theme is more important and relevant than ever," Ms Raven said.
"Sadly, research tells us that older Australians diagnosed with Crohn's and colitis - or with suspected disease - are often not receiving the latest treatments, which could make a world of difference."
She said in some cases people were putting their IBD symptoms down to the ageing process, which could lead to undiagnosed and untreated conditions.
"While we don't have a cure, there have been significant steps forward in diagnosis and treatment so we're encouraging older people to make sure that they are talking to their GP or specialist gastroenterologist to see if there may be some new options."
Ms Raven said CCA was grateful for the support of the 'Shine a Light' campaign that will see the landmarks adorned in a purple glow.
"[It] quite literally shines a light on these issues and helps us raise awareness for both clinicians and those who are struggling with IBD," Ms Raven said.
A survey will also be launched on May 19 aimed at learning the experiences of older people living with IBD.
People wanting to take the survey should head to: https://efcca.org/projects/world-ibd-day-2023
Anyone diagnosed with Crohn's or colitis can join CCA, a community that understands. To learn more, visit https://www.crohnsandcolitis.org.au/ or call 1800 138 029.
