Goulburn VIC, Nowra's Library Tree lights to glow purple for International IBD Day

Updated May 18 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:44am
The Goulburn Visitor Information Centre lit up purple in 2022 will join Nowra's Library Tree lights and other landmarks in lighting up purple again on May 19 for International IBD Day.
The Goulburn Visitor Information Centre and Nowra's Library tree lights will glow purple on Friday in support people living with Crohn's Disease.

