Crookwell musician Harriet Lowe has been selected as one of the 21 aspiring musicians to take part in a residential music course in Tamworth.
It's an eight-day intensive at the County Music Association of Australia (CMAA) Academy.
Held in the July school holidays, the young musicians will be given guidance from Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell along with fellow winners of the award, Roger Corbett, Ashleigh Dallas, David Carter, Aleyce Simmonds and Liam Kennedy- Clark.
Harriet has been playing the guitar and singing for more than five years.
Her love of music began even earlier receiving piano lessons from her grandmother, Helen Lowe as a seven-year-old.
Harriet's mother, Sarah, said that her daughter is extremely excited to be accepted into the Academy.
"She plays gigs all around town, she just loves it really," Sarah said.
The 17-year-old's country folk sound has been influenced by her broad taste in music, favouring artists like Jamie Mcdell, Elkie Chong, The Kinks and Taylor Swift.
Her career is already off to a good start, releasing her very own original song 'Sixteen Years' which was produced by Chalkie White- Harley Road Studio.
The single can be streamed through all streaming services.
Harriett is no stranger to performing, taking the leading role in her school production of Pirates of Penzance earlier this year.
She has also taken part in Kids Acting on Stage (KAOS.)
The offer to join the program was made to her after she won the Crookwell junior busking competition.
"Roger Corbett and Sam Philipps from the Australian country music association and told her that if she applied to take part in the competition she would have a good chance at getting in," Sarah said.
Harriet is currently completing her Year 12 studies in Crookwell, with the young musician aspiring to study music education at the Conservatorium of Music, Sydney University next year.
