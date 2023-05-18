Say yes to volunteering

I'm too busy, I can't afford the time off work or I don't have the skills for this. These are no doubt some of the more common excuses used by people to explain why they can't volunteer. I know, I have used them myself on occasions.
It is not that I haven't offered voluntary support to various things over the years - I've helped in the school canteen, coached sports teams and even been on a cancer support group.
But I have also used these excuses to avoid other voluntary roles and of late I could say as a volunteer I have dropped the ball. My excuse - well all of the above.
That all changed recently when I was approached by Cancer Council NSW to take part in one of their major annual fundraisers - Dance for Cancer.
The excuses were the first things that popped into my head, but then I corrected myself with a yes response.
I agreed to be a volunteer dancer in the Stars of The Highlands. There are several similar events held across NSW annually including Stars of Nowra, Stars of Wollongong, and Stars of Eurobodalla.
These events have a three month lead in where volunteering participants strive to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Council NSW, all while learning a routine with a partner who is a skilled dancer.
Those dances are showcased in a gala finale at the end of the three months. The fundraising is amped up on the night with silent auctions, raffles and many other activities intended to boost the fundraising coffers.
The money raised helps fund cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer.
I was terrified to dance in front of a crowd, but it was the least I could do to volunteer for such a worthy cause. I put my focus on raising awareness and funds. I believe it was a similar attitude for everyone else involved and, no doubt, for those who have done this in the past or are about to tread the boards for the cause.
For me the event wrapped up as we headed into National Volunteers Week from May 15-21 and this struck a worrying note for me.
I realised how much of society and its success and services rely on the support of volunteers. In most cases these volunteers step up week after week, year after year, to support a valuable cause within the community.
They prepare food or deliver for Meals on Wheels, assist in opportunity shops, drive vehicles for cancer patients, walk or socialise discarded pets at animal shelters, visit the sick and elderly, raise funds for much-needed equipment for our hospitals, fight the good causes through CWA - and the list goes on...and on.
In fact, according to the latest information from Volunteering Australia it is estimated that over 5 million (5.025 million) people across Australia volunteered through an organisation or group in 2020.
Unfortunately according to the same report the rate of volunteering through an organisation has declined: for people aged 18 years and over, the rate has dropped from 36.2 per cent in 2010 and 28.8 per cent in 2019.
I don't want to contribute to this downward trend simply by avoiding the role of volunteer. My first experience in quite some time was an honour and a great pleasure.
I don't think I have anything special to offer - especially dance skills - but I can contribute to people power in this space. I will step up to volunteer again and I encourage others to do the same.
Jackie Meyers, editor
