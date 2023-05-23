"I grew up without a father and I don't want kids to have to go through what I did."
That's the sentiment of GP George Hatoum who joined about 40 other men to ride 285km from Mittagong to Canberra for The Fathering Project on Friday, May 19.
Dr Hatoum has joined the ride before and has just transitioned to part-time work to have more time for his advocacy.
"I want to spend my time assisting with organisations that I care about, such as human rights."
Friday's ride was the Fathering Projects 'Cycling for Children' classic tour, which aims to raise funds and help fathers build paternal bonds with their kids.
The project aims to empower dads to be the best they can be and preventing long-term social, emotional, and cognitive difficulties.
Also read:
The group was also joined by paralympian Michael Milton who expressed his dedication to the cause.
"As a father myself, I understand the importance of this cause and am very excited to be a part of the journey towards a brighter future for children across Australia," Mr Milton said.
With his participation, Mr Milton hopes to inspire others to support the cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and fathers who require extra support.
The organisation aims to assist people like John (last name withheld), who grew up with an abusive father and didn't learn how to build a strong healthy connection with his son, Jack.
John said he often felt isolated and unsure of his role with Jack spending late nights out and John unsure of his whereabouts.
So he sought help from the Fathering Project.
Through The Fathering Project's community fathering program, John found the resources and support he needed to build a stronger relationship with his son.
He learned how to communicate more effectively and discovered new ways to connect with Jack.
Now, they have a stronger bond than ever before, and Jack is starting to believe he can count on his dad.
John says that the support he received from The Fathering Project changed his life and gave him the tools to be a better dad.
The group made a stop at The Goulburn Mercure hotel where they joined for a well deserved beer and an event to discuss the importance of the project.
The ride took two days with the group finishing their journey at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.