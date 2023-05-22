In the 1880s Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. It is located in an idyllic setting on the banks of the Wollondilly River. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation on Sunday, May 28 from 10am to 3pm. Take a tour of the Pumphouse Museum and Historic Waterworks; see the 130-year-old Appleby Beam Engine and Hick Hargreaves Corliss Valve Engine under steam. Bring your own for a picnic by the river and the children can play in the playground. Entry is by donation. Phone 4823 4448.