Goulburn Post
Fill your calendar from this list of the top Goulburn events

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 12:00pm
The RSPCA Million Paws Walk is on Sunday, May 28. Picture from file.
RSPCA Million Paws Walk

A family and dog-friendly day

Join the RSPCA staff for a great family and dog-friendly day of fun; and help raise vital funds for animals in need. This walk will be held by the RSPCA Goulburn Supporter Group. They are looking forward to welcoming the people of Goulburn to the first Million Paws Walk since 2019. Registration opens at 10am and the 2.5km walk kicks off at 11am. It will be a great day for all dog lovers. There will be free vet checks by local supporting vets; coffee and ice cream vans for refreshments; and a variety of stalls as well as a Million Paws Walk raffle. All proceeds from the event go towards helping the local community and its pets. It's being held on Sunday, May 28 at Seiffert Oval on the corner of Faithful and Verner Streets in Goulburn from 10am to 2pm. Phone 0419 014 467.

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

