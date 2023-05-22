Join the RSPCA staff for a great family and dog-friendly day of fun; and help raise vital funds for animals in need. This walk will be held by the RSPCA Goulburn Supporter Group. They are looking forward to welcoming the people of Goulburn to the first Million Paws Walk since 2019. Registration opens at 10am and the 2.5km walk kicks off at 11am. It will be a great day for all dog lovers. There will be free vet checks by local supporting vets; coffee and ice cream vans for refreshments; and a variety of stalls as well as a Million Paws Walk raffle. All proceeds from the event go towards helping the local community and its pets. It's being held on Sunday, May 28 at Seiffert Oval on the corner of Faithful and Verner Streets in Goulburn from 10am to 2pm. Phone 0419 014 467.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library will commemorate National Simultaneous Storytime with a live performance by the students of Trinity High School of a book by author Rebecca Young. This event is for children aged three and over and includes fun crafts and morning tea. It's on Wednesday, May 24 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street from 11am to 12pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Bring your device and ask questions of an NBN consultant. This is a one-on-one mentoring opportunity and covers a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn to send photos, set up email, download apps and more. This is a free event on Thursday, May 25 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Phone 4823 4435 to book.
Explore the painting techniques of artist Clarice Beckett. Her soft, subtle brush strokes have created extraordinary atmospheric compositions. This workshop will explore her composition and painting techniques using big brushes and acrylics while painting on paper and canvas. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. The four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn costs $170. The next class is on Monday, May 22 from 10am to 12.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days each year. With a full TAB, bar and canteen facilities, as well as onsite bookmakers, Goulburn Race Club provides the perfect atmosphere to watch the best thoroughbred racing in country NSW. It's on Friday, May 26 at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn from 12pm to 5pm. Phone 4822 2222.
After a hugely successful 2022 tour 1927 Next Generation is back to celebrate 35 years of timeless hits and touring. The new show includes a refreshed set list plus all your favorite hits. It's being held on Friday, May 26 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 7.30pm to 10pm. Phone 4823 4999.
The Goulburn and District Junior Rugby League Club has organised a free jumping castle for the official opening of the North Park Sports Pavilion Upgrade. The old club house and toilet block was demolished to make room for a new sports pavilion that includes a canteen; clubhouse and meeting room; disabled internal toilet and shower; four change rooms with toilets and showers; a unisex umpire room; public toilets; a storage room; viewing veranda; water storage tank; solar panels; new pathways and landscaping. The $1.5 million project was jointly funded by the Federal Government, NSW Government, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the Goulburn and District Junior Rugby League. It's being held at the North Park Pavillion on Chantry Street, Goulburn on Saturday, May 27 from 12pm to 1pm. Phone 4823 4548.
Create art using small, coloured glass, stone and other materials. Explore composition and learn the techniques of gluing and grouting. The workshop is on Saturday, May 27 at the Creative Space in Goulburn from 10am to 1pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
Explore the archaeology of the historic town of Bungonia and visit the exhibition at Bungonia Village Hall. Enjoy a guided tour of the historic property which includes a stone building that dates back to 1839; there is also a self-guided history trail through the village available. The guided tours of MIZPAH leave on the hour from the village hall which is accessible for people using wheelchairs and mobility aids. It's being held on Saturday, May 27 on King Street, Bungonia from 10am to 3pm. Phone 0408 666 196.
Take a morning to enjoy learning simple meditations to make your mind settled, clear and still. Discover practical strategies you can use in everyday life to reduce and eventually eliminate anxiety, worry and stress. At this workshop you will learn how to understand what's really going on when you experience anxiety; see where you have choices and what you can control; stay cool, calm and collected in tough situations; and find inner peace and contentment. It's being held on Sunday, May 28 at the Hume Conservatorium on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 10am to 1pm. Phone 0477 044 607.
STA and the Goulburn Film Group present a special afternoon at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The Royal Tenenbaums is a hilarious, touching, and brilliantly stylized study of melancholy and redemption from Wes Anderson. It's being held on Sunday, May 28 from 4pm to 6pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 0427 938 110 for tickets.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [May 28] from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday May 28 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The Deputy four hour endurance race is exclusively for 1986 to 2007 vehicle models. It's set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Come and enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends. Facilities on track include a café, undercover seating area, family and dog friendly environment, wheelchair access, a viewing platform, parking and private booths. Spectators are welcome at no charge. It's on Sunday, May 28 at Pheasant Wood Circuit on Prairie Oak Road, Marulan from 7.30am to 4pm. Phone 4841 1422.
In the 1880s Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. It is located in an idyllic setting on the banks of the Wollondilly River. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation on Sunday, May 28 from 10am to 3pm. Take a tour of the Pumphouse Museum and Historic Waterworks; see the 130-year-old Appleby Beam Engine and Hick Hargreaves Corliss Valve Engine under steam. Bring your own for a picnic by the river and the children can play in the playground. Entry is by donation. Phone 4823 4448.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday, May 27 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
Learn the basics of drawing a design by transferring onto lino and cutting out a plate. Produce fabulous prints using multi-blocks and jigsaw techniques. Create a coloured lino print. Also learn about mono printing using a wide range of options for the completion of a dynamic print. Explore variations in inks and papers. Cost for the five-week course on Thursdays is $250 at the Creative Space in Goulburn. The next class is on Thursday, May 25 from 1pm to 4pm. Cost includes all tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Use commercial and natural dyes on cotton and calico and apply printing techniques including lino blocks over dyed fabric and construct your chosen project. Designs can be simple and minimalistic or complex and dynamic. Cost for the four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $180. The next class is on Monday, May 22 from 1.30pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn techniques from the masters. Be inspired by impressionism and broken colour painting. Key elements of this style are small, visible brush strokes and the depiction of natural light. Explore these techniques through key works by Monet, Cassatt, Van Gogh and Seurat. All work is done using acrylic on canvas. Cost for the five-week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 23 from 9.30am to 12pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Explore the painting techniques of early 20th century artist Clarice Beckett. Her soft, subtle brush strokes have created extraordinary atmospheric compositions. Explore her composition and painting techniques using big brushes and acrylics while painting on paper and canvas. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Cost is $170 for this four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn. The first class is on Monday, May 22 from 10am to 12.30pm.
Stardust Circus had fantastic performing animals of all shapes and sizes, awesome performers from all over the world and some of Australia's best acts. The circus is at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26 at 7pm and Sunday, May 28 at 2pm. Tickets available via 365tix.com.au. Phone 0418 247
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, May 27. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, May 26 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Learn to render light and shade on single objects. Be introduced to pencil, crayon and charcoal as your confidence develops. Class covers traditional and contemporary techniques. Learn how to create dynamic compositions. Cost for the five week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 23 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Bonnie Porter Greene is an artist and explorer from the Shoalhaven. Her paintings are an intimate depiction and exploration of her love for the landscape and personal connection and concern for the natural environment. She feels, observes and paints to navigate and understand our connection to the environment. Her work observes and records the seasonal changes and shifts in the landscape, capturing symbols that become wedged in her mind. These include the seasonal shift of native flora, charred bushland, wildflowers, flowing rivers and weird clouds. Captured recordings and memories are taken back to the studio where further exploration, experimentation and recording refines and resolves the work. The exhibition runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window will be on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, May 28 at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0403 068 719.
