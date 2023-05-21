A house northeast of Goulburn has been extensively damaged in an early morning fire which started in a chimney.
RFS, NSW Fire and Rescue, police and ambulance were called to the blaze on Towrang Road, Greenwich Park, some 11.5km from the Hume Highway intersection, at 5.55am Sunday.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the fire broke out in the roof of the home, which was under construction but about 90 per cent complete. It was a 40-metre by 30m structure built of Besser blocks and concrete sheeting with a corrugated iron roof.
A family was home and the time but managed to evacuate without injury.
Twenty-eight personnel from Towrang, Marulan and Goulburn RFS brigades found the large roof well alight upon arrival.
"The fire was hard to contain in the roof because of the wind," Mr Butler said.
RFS provided water and fire protection for NSW Fire and Rescue personnel who donned breathing apparatus for an "internal attack."
Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue captain, Chris Corcoran, said it was difficult to ascertain the fire's source due to the high ceiling and narrow roof space. Two Goulburn crews, comprising eight personnel, attended the scene.
It took two hours to control the outbreak.
The roof sustained extensive damage and while the main structure remained upright, the interior was smoke and water-damaged.
Both fire authorities confirmed the blaze started in the chimney.
NSW Ambulance attended as a precaution, given firefighters were using breathing apparatus.
Essential Energy was also contacted to attend the scene.
Meantime, RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue attended a garden shed fire in Yarrowlow Street, Goulburn, at about 6.30pm Friday.
Deputy captain, Scott Rowley, said the fire started after a spark from an internal fireplace landed on a lounge. The shed was also used as a sitting area.
The family had gone inside to cook dinner when they noticed smoke coming from the structure. Mr Rowley said they used a garden hose to extinguish it before fire crews arrived.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
