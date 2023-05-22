A Goulburn detective who brought three Christian Brothers to justice over their sexual and indecent assault of boys has retired from a 'distinguished' 29-year career.
Detective Senior Constable David Turner was farewelled at Moss Vale Police Station on Friday with a presentation and march out, complete with a Scottish piper. Fittingly, there was also a South Sydney cake for the mad-keen 'Bunnies' supporter.
READ MORE:
While police did not consent to a media interview, DSC Turner has been praised for his leadership of Strike Force Charish. It was established in 2014 to investigate allegations of historical sexual and indecent assault at the former Saint Patrick's College, Goulburn, in the 1970s and 1980s.
"The strike force resulted in the conviction of three former College brothers who were sentenced to a combined 14 years' imprisonment, bringing much-awaited justice to their victims," a NSW Police statement read.
These Brothers were William 'Dave' Standen, William Obbens and Peter Lennox.
Former Goulburn Detective Sergeant, Matt Casey, said DSC Turner could be justly proud of his career. While he did not work him, Mr Casey was well aware of the investigations in his leadership roles in child protection and safeguarding within the Canberra/Goulburn catholic archdiocese.
"I thought Dave's investigations were done with great sensitivity but also a dogged determination to (reveal the truth). That was backed up by all the feedback too," he said.
"Those were traits that always impressed me about him."
Mr Casey said it meant a great deal to victims that a Goulburn born and bred product was leading the investigation. He told The Post that while there were some "wonderful" Christian Brothers at St Pat's and people had fond memories of the school, many ex-students and families were not aware of the convicted men's offences.
"The sinister nature of that offending devastated not just victims and families, but others as well...and fond memories of the school were sullied," he said.
"Having a Goulburn person help address the wrong was very important to them."
Mr Casey described DSC Turner as humble and self-effacing, but possessing a "real steel, determination and enormous compassion," all of which were necessary in his work. He told The Post that the late Goulburn detective, John Edlund, was also a "huge fan."
"I wish him all the best for his future. He's an outstanding and genuine bloke who just gets on with the job," he said.
DSC Turner, a former Goulburn High School student, attested from the NSW Police Academy in 1994. He served at Campbelltown police station before transferring to general duties and youth liaison in Goulburn in 1995.
In 2001 he transferred to general duties at Lake Illawarra station and then Wollongong detectives the following year.
By 2005, DSC Turner returned to Goulburn and worked across the anti-theft and drug units and general investigations.
Since 2018 he has worked in the Southern Highlands criminal investigation unit, based at Moss Vale.
Along the way, he has collected a string of honours, including three clasps of the National Police Medal, the National Medal and first clasp of the National Police Service medal.
In 2021, DSC Turner was awarded the Premier's Bushfire Citation recognising his 'significant role' in the 2019/20 bushfire emergency response. The same year he collected a police commissioner's emergency commendation for 'outstanding and extraordinary commitment to duty and professionalism' during the 2019/20 natural disasters.
Last year, he was also recognised with the National Emergency Medal for the 2019/20 bushfire response.
Southern Highlands criminal investigation team leader, Detective Sergeant Kevin Bale, said Detective Turner had worked on numerous strike forces across different commands.
"I have had the pleasure of supervising David for the last three years and he is a credit to the Goulburn and more recently, the Southern Highlands area, for the commitment and dedication he has provided to the community during his 29 years of policing," he said.
"He will be a loss for our detectives team, and we all wish him the best for his future endeavours."
Detective Turner's wife, Alana, two of his three children, and his 90-year-old mother, Teenie, current and former colleagues attended Friday's farewell in Moss Vale. A colleague also made him a South Sydney cake to cut for the occasion.
Later, family, friends and colleagues past and present gathered at Goulburn's Tattersall's Hotel for another 'swansong.'
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.