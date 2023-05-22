Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Detective David Turner retires from 29-year police career

Updated May 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
A Goulburn detective who brought three Christian Brothers to justice over their sexual and indecent assault of boys has retired from a 'distinguished' 29-year career.

