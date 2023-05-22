A large mural depicting an iconic firefighting photograph has been turning heads at Taralga.
Local artist, Amy Curran, put the finishing touches on the work last week, ahead of its launch on Saturday.
The 10 metre by three metre mural on the Taralga fire shed depicts The Age and Sydney Morning Herald photographer, Alex Ellinghausen's famous photo of an RFS firefighter leaning on his shovel during the 2019/20 Black Summer blazes.
Taralga brigade captain, John Sullivan, said Mr Ellinghausen generously allowed the image to be used on the shed.
Volunteers and community members turned out on Saturday morning for its launch. It coincided with an Upper Lachlan Shire Council volunteers rally at nearby Goodhew Park.
"I love it and so do all the brigade members," Mr Sullivan said.
"It's better than I had hoped and it's receiving so many comments. It's a very poignant piece and hopefully it makes everyone think about what we actually do at fires and how exhausting the work can be."
Mr Sullivan secured a Rural Fire Service Association grant for the mural.
Ms Curran had arranged to meet Mr Sullivan to discuss the work on March 16, the day the large Curraweela fire near Taralga broke out.
The meeting was delayed but she said volunteers' effort at Curraweela over many days only reinforced the work's importance.
"They are incredible," Ms Curran said.
"What they do voluntarily for the community and livestock is amazing. I felt the pressure to do it justice. It was an emotional one."
After RFS volunteers placed a primer on the shed, Ms Curran painted the mural over three days. Numerous passersby commented, photographed and filmed its progress. Even the schoolchildren popped down to watch her paint the trees.
The subject was also close to her heart. The artist, photographer and children's book author's father, Denis Illys, is also a longtime Gerringong RFS volunteer. Ms Curran also lived through the the 2009 Canberra 'Black Saturday' fires and together with her friend, moved trapped horses to Exhibition Park.
Following a career as events manager with the federal agriculture department, she moved to Oberon and focused more on art. Over the years she has illustrated 20 children's books and had her work produced in numerous hardcover publications. Ms Curran also wrote and illustrated Bobby the Plain-Faced Cattle Dog, which refocused her art on a young audience.
She moved to Taralga from Oberon with her family 18 months ago. Her son and daughter now attend Taralga Public. Ms Curran teaches art online to children all over Australia. Last year she also released a book, You Can Draw.
During her time in the town, she was also commissioned to paint three mini silos on Neil and Karyn Bennett's property.
"It made it on to the NSW Silo Art Trail and got massive attention. After that, John (Sullivan) approached me to do the fire shed, " Ms Curran said.
She told The Post she was thrilled the community was happy with the result.
"I do love Taralga; it's a really nice town," she said.
"I feel I've been plopped into a place I fit. It's so embracing."
The RFS has played a major role over many years. Mr Sullivan became a volunteer after arriving in Taralga in 2009 and has been captain for 11 years. He is also the RFS state protocol officer, attending medal presentations, funerals and memorial days, among other duties.
He said Taralga RFS had attended five major fires in the past 10 years. Three of these - Long Gully, Green Wattle Creek and Curraweela reached emergency level.
"The brigade is held in high regard and the community really does rely on us. We do the best we can, with the support of other RFS units," he said.
Volunteers are also called out to help with flood rescues and storm damage, given there isn't an SES unit in Taralga.
As for the mural, Mr Sullivan said it had been well received and added to several others in town.
"I think it makes Taralga a more interesting place for people to visit and adds a lot of colour," he said.
