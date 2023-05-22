The 2023 Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn raises money for maternity equipment at the Bowral and District, and Goulburn Base hospitals.
Each year the Humpty Dumpty Foundation provides life-saving medical equipment specifically requested by around 500 Australian hospitals and health services.
The 2023 fundraising is raising money to purchase a Calesca milk warming device for Goulburn Base Hospital and a jaundice detector for the Bowral and District Hospital. Equipment worth a combined total of $6,630.
Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and chairman Paul Francis OAM says fundraising for medical equipment is the charity's way of saying thank you to the Australian doctors and nurses who, "so often feel forgotten".
"Now more than ever we need to support our doctors and nurses who have done so much for the Australian community over the last few years," Mr Francis said.
He has urged Goulburn and Highlands residents to take part in the 2023 Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn on Sunday, May 28.
"The more people we get on the hill the greater chance we can support," Mr Francis said.
"We are stronger together so let's make this year's fun run bigger and better than ever."
A foundation spokesperson said the Calesca on Goulburn's wish list would warm and thaw milk to temperatures consistent with the body.
"It provides a safe and effective way to warm breast milk or formula for newborns and babies in hospitals. It uses a gentle warming process that helps preserve nutrients while eliminating the risk of contamination that can occur when warming in water, as per other milk-warming methods," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile the Jaundice Detector on Bowral's wish list would provide patients a non-invasive results in minutes rather than hours.
"Jaundice - yellowing of the skin and eyes - is common in newborns, occurring in around 60 per cent of full-term and 80 per cent of premature babies during their first week of life," the spokesperson said.
"Every dollar raised helps Humpty to provide essential, and often life saving, medical equipment and health initiatives to around 500 hospitals and health services right across Australia."
The 420m race was created by Wallaby great and Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn ambassador Phil Kearns AM.
"The foundation is the largest charitable supplier of children's medical equipment behind state and territory governments across Australia and is working hard with health officials and communities to ensure all states and territories have the equipment they need," the spokesperson said.
