The Goulburn District and Hockey Association (GDHA) junior sides are so often successful.
It was no different when the association hosted an u15s carnival consisting of teams from Albury, Metropolitan South West (MSW) and Hockey ACT (HACT) on Sunday, May 14.
The u15 girls and boys both took out their division one competitions, beating HACT Blizzard and MSW respectively.
After a foggy start, the cloud lifted and perfect hockey conditions appeared.
With some great skills on display and teamwork throughout the day, the finals were a close battle right to the very end.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
