A television fairytale - Farmer Wants a Wife love story begins in the Highlands

One Highlands venue provided the romantic backdrop on Farmer Wants a Wife for Brad Jones and Clare to begin next chapter of their lives together.
A section of Mali Brae Farm in Moss Vale was adorned with flowers, the sun shone and there was comfy bench in the middle where the 32-year-old confessed his feelings.
The episode aired on May 21 on Channel Seven.
"You've just been yourself, and a big part of it is that we are on the same page, we do love the life of the land and our connection is so strong," the cattle and crop farmer said.
"I just feel as though we just want the same things in life, we're cut from the same cloth, we want to have a family and to get married, and to raise a family on the farm."
"I am so in love with you Brad," the 27-year-old preschool teacher from Tamworth said back.
Mali Brae Farm owner Greg Dark said it was set in front one of the willows at the property.
Shots on the show also featured a dam at the popular wedding venue and some of the gardens.
"There's so many areas on our farm," he said.
Despite the romance, it was also where Brad told high school teacher Morgan that he was in love with somebody else.
It was not the only declarations of love that were had in Moss Vale - apple farmer David confessed his feelings for Emily at the iconic boat shack.
The shack also featured in the final vows for Jack Millar and Domenica Calarco on Married at First Sight in 2022.
Farmer Brad said on the reunion episode that it was challenging when the cameras stopped rolling, and wanted Clare to find a job in Cootamundra before moving to the town.
Despite him putting on the brakes, they are both ready to see where the relationship goes.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
