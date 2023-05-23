Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Mali Brae Farm turns up the romance for Farmer Wants a Wife

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
May 23 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A television fairytale - Farmer Wants a Wife love story begins in the Highlands
A television fairytale - Farmer Wants a Wife love story begins in the Highlands

One Highlands venue provided the romantic backdrop on Farmer Wants a Wife for Brad Jones and Clare to begin next chapter of their lives together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.