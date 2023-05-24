Woman accused of hotel robbery enduring 'hard times,' court hears

A woman charged with an armed robbery in Goulburn allegedly told police that she was going through "tough times."
Elizabeth Korsen, 43, of Goulburn was refused bail in Local Court on Tuesday, where she appeared via audio-visual link from police custody.
She has not entered a plea to one count of armed robbery with an offensive weapon.
The court heard that on Monday, May 22 about 3pm, Korsen threatened staff at an Auburn Street hotel with a knife and left with cash and alcohol.
Police prosecutor Gabrielle Coombs said shortly afterwards a person matching witness descriptions was arrested nearby, with the property and a knife in her possession. However an amount of cash was not found.
Ms Coombs opposed bail.
"I submit that if the matter goes to sentence, it would result in jail," she said.
Ms Coombs said when asked by police why she had allegedly robbed the hotel, Korsen replied that "times were tough."
She said the accused had a "serious alcohol problem" and could "continue down the same path of offending" if granted bail.
Ms Coombs argued that Korsen might not appear at her next court date if free on bail. She said no bail conditions would mitigate against this and the prosecution case was "strong."
But duty solicitor Matt Adam requested conditional bail.
He told the court Korsen had grown up in Canberra, left school in Year 10 and then worked for her father as a machine operator.
"She admits she has significant issues with alcohol...and has been assisted by Arcadia House (rehabilitation)," he said.
Mr Adam said his Korsen had also advised she lived with bipolar disorder.
If granted bail, she would report to police daily, not enter licensed premises, not consume alcohol and would enter fulltime rehabilitation the moment a bed was available. Mr Adam said he was concerned she would not receive the help she needed in custody.
But Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said the prosecution's case was "very strong", the accused was captured on CCTV, and had the stolen property in her possession when stopped by police.
"(Korsen) participated in an interview with police and made full and frank admissions," she said.
The magistrate noted that police could not initially interview Korsen due to "the state of her intoxication."
Ms Beattie refused bail and adjourned the matter to Goulburn Local Court on July 19 for a brief of evidence.
