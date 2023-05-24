Goulburn Post
Home/News/Court and Crime

Elizabeth Korsen fronts Goulburn Local Court on armed robbery charge

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman accused of hotel robbery enduring 'hard times,' court hears
Woman accused of hotel robbery enduring 'hard times,' court hears

A woman charged with an armed robbery in Goulburn allegedly told police that she was going through "tough times."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.