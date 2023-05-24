The Hume region has had 23 successful projects receive a share in funding from the Federal Government's volunteer grants program, Hume MP Angus Taylor announced.
The successful projects will share in $66,225 in funding, enabling them to make a significant difference to the community through their dedicated volunteer efforts.
Mr Taylor expressed his admiration for the terrific work being carried out by these groups and the unwavering commitment of the volunteers involved.
"As a local member, I have witnessed the invaluable contributions made by local volunteers on many occasions. Their dedication and selflessness are truly commendable," Mr Taylor said.
"This program is always a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the immense impact that volunteers have in our towns and communities."
The Zonta Club of Goulburn secured the biggest share of funding with a $5000 grant.
Goulburn's U3A group received $3965, while the Camden Tigers Football Club were awarded $3840.
The Oaks Public School P&C was awarded $3781
Crookwell Soccer Club and the Narellan Men's Shed each received $3500. As did the Penrose Community Association and Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics. The Wollondilly Razorbacks also secured a $3500 share.
Towrang Community Hall was awarded $3240.
The first Appin Scout Group, Goulburn St Vincent de Paul and the St John Ambulance Service each were each awarded $3000.
Other funding recipients were Warragamba Silverdale Neighbourhood Centre, Crookwell Services Club, Wingello Village Association, The Oaks Netball, Wollondilly Netball Association, Warradale Little Athletics, Goulburn Community Garden, Feed the Farms at Colo Vale, Australian Breastfeeding Camden Wollondilly Group and the Gundary Bushfire Brigade
Mr Taylor said volunteers do so much for the region that it was good for the government to give back.
"Their tireless efforts, particularly during challenging times, are to be praised, and I'm really pleased to be able to support their ongoing work in our community," Mr Taylor said.
