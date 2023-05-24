Goulburn Post
Volunteer groups across Hume share in grant funding

Updated May 24 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:17pm
Hume MP Angus Taylor talks with the Crookwell Services Club, who are among volunteer grant funding recipients. Picture supplied.
The Hume region has had 23 successful projects receive a share in funding from the Federal Government's volunteer grants program, Hume MP Angus Taylor announced.

