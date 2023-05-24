Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

All hands on deck to combat risk of foot-and-mouth disease

Updated May 24 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Land Services members held a training exercise in Yass recently to prepare if there was a foot-and-mouth disease breakout in Australia. Picture supplied.
Local Land Services members held a training exercise in Yass recently to prepare if there was a foot-and-mouth disease breakout in Australia. Picture supplied.

Local Land Services have kitted up to practice in case Australia suffers an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.