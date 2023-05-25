Some of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) representative teams were in Nowra on May 20-21 for in the first rounds of the Southern Branch Championships.
The Adam Mills coached under-12 girls played Eurobodalla in their first game and fell behind early on after a fumble in goal.
The Tablelands quickly struck back with a goal from Charlotte Hogan and, with five minutes to go, Isabelle Howard put a high curving ball into the penalty area, causing the opposition keeper to fumble the ball into the goals.
The player of the match was Olivia Owen who was dominant in defence.
The girls had only a four-hour break between games and when they lined up to play the Far South Coast, it was clear they were tired.
Despite this they hung on against some serious attacking play with Indi Storey performing brilliantly in goal.
The second half saw the girls come out ready to play the soccer they knew they could and, with time running out, Rihanna Butler was sent on a mission busting forward before beating the defence to slot home the winning goal.
The player of the match was Ari Boyd.
They now play six games at home over the June long weekend.
The under-16 girls struggled to field a full team and had two of the under-14 players fill in for them.
They had a goalless draw with Eurobodalla in their first game and lost 2-1 to Shoalhaven in their second. In the reverse games on Sunday, Eurobodalla beat them 1-0 and Shoalhaven won 4-2.
Both STFA under-10 teams had a win against each other, but went down to Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla.
