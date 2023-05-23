Passengers at Canberra Airport have experienced delays this morning following reported issues with the air traffic control system.
Early risers have been told "no one is going anywhere" on the 6am flight before being asked to disembark the plane, one commuter reported.
They have since been told to grab their baggage and wait in the terminal for further updates, the person said.
It is understood all planes are grounded, and the airport has advised passengers they don't know when the problem will be fixed.
A loud speaker announcement within the terminal said the airspace closure was due to "technical difficulties with one of the radars in the Canberra area".
More to come.
