Flights at Canberra Airport resume after 'technical issues'

Flights at Canberra Airport have resumed as normal following delays this morning after reported temporary closures of the airspace due to technical issues.
A spokesperson from the airport told ABC Radio the issues stemmed from radar communication problems, but flights have since landed in Canberra from Melbourne and Brisbane.
Flights can also now depart as normal, they said.
Early risers were told "no one is going anywhere" on the 6am flight before being asked to disembark the plane, one commuter reported.
They were told to grab their baggage and wait in the terminal for further updates, the person said.
It is understood all planes were grounded at the time.
Two flights reportedly managed to depart on Thursday morning, both Link Airways flights to Wollongong and Sydney.
It is understood two Qantas flights were cancelled.
A loud speaker announcement within the terminal said at the time the airspace closure was due to "technical difficulties with one of the radars in the Canberra area".
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
