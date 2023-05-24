Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Flights at Canberra Airport resume after 'technical issues'

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers were being told to disembark their flights this morning at Canberra Airport. PIcture supplied
Passengers were being told to disembark their flights this morning at Canberra Airport. PIcture supplied

Flights at Canberra Airport have resumed as normal following delays this morning after reported temporary closures of the airspace due to technical issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.