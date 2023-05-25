A magistrate has imposed a jail term on a man who breached an apprehended violence order, had a knife in his possession and assaulted police.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Geraldine Beattie told Harley James Barker, that he had "big issues doing what he was told."
The 30-year-old Goulburn man appeared via audio-visual link from prison. He pleaded guilty to contravening an AVO, custody of a knife in a public place, having stolen goods in personal custody and two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty.
The court heard Barker was subject to intensive corrections and community corrections orders at the time of the offences.
Magistrate Beattie said the defendant had breached an AVO when he went within 50 metres of a home on January 28. She told the court Barker had breached this order "several times."
The victim called police and later that night, officers located him in Bourke Street. On searching Barker, they found a pocket knife in his possession, the court heard.
"When you were taken to the police station your behaviour deteriorated and you spat at officers," she said.
The saliva landed on the right arm, neck and cheek of one officer and on the eyebrow and cheek of another.
Magistrate Beattie said police also found a stolen bankcard belonging to the woman who had taken out the AVO against Barker.
"All of this was committed while you were serving community corrections and intensive corrections orders," she said.
"...You have big issues doing what you are told and obeying the law. You have been given every opportunity to address your drug issues and seek rehabilitation...but you've done nothing."
The magistrate referred to Barker's sentence report which detailed a "lengthy drug and alcohol history." She said the report described him as having a "blase attitude" and periods of "unsatisfactory" performance while on supervision orders.
"Really, nothing has changed so until you do what Community Corrections tell you, you'll go back in jail. There needs to be deterrence," she said.
Ms Beattie said spitting on police officers was the most serious charge due to the risk of disease transmission.
However, Barker's solicitor said his client had entered a guilty plea at an early opportunity. He'd grown up in Goulburn, worked at a local supermarket and as a car detailer. Further, his client accepted his drug and alcohol issues, the need for fulltime rehabilitation and an updated mental health assessment.
He was also remorseful and acknowledged that police "were just doing their job" when he spat at them
"He accepts that under no circumstances should he have been carrying a knife," the solicitor said.
He told the court Barker had been in prison four months and required "significant support and services."
The solicitor asked that the matter be dealt with by way of community corrections and intensive corrections orders. If the magistrate opposed this, he requested a significant non-parole period under supervision, enabling Barker to access help.
Magistrate Beattie said a Chisholm Ross Centre report had acknowledged Barker's mental illness and a "high risk of aggression." However a Justice Health report concluded he was not mentally ill and instead, had a "substantial abuse and personality disorder."
"My view is, given the breach of the AVO and police assault, the only option is jail because there's nothing to demonstrate that (orders) are effective," she said.
The magistrate sentenced Barker to nine months' prison with a non-parole period of four months on the two counts of assaulting police. His earliest release is September 10. She also imposed a four-month jail term, to be served concurrently, for breaching the AVO; a nine-month community corrections order for custody of a knife; and a six-month community corrections order for stolen goods in personal custody.
Conditions of one of these orders are that he abstain from alcohol and drugs, undergo mental health, alcohol and drug intervention and enter rehabilitation.
"If you breach the order, you will put yourself back in jail. This is your chance to get help...," Magistrate Beattie said.
