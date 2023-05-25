Goulburn Post
Goulburn Local Court sentences Harley James Barker to prison term

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A magistrate has imposed a jail term on a man who breached an apprehended violence order, had a knife in his possession and assaulted police.

