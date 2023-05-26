After a superb opening round, Paul Parlett went two steps further.
Parlett blitzed the field in round two of the Post Classic Racing Association (PCRA) Club Championships at Sydney Motorsports Park on May 20-21 in all heats and the final race.
The result gave him a healthy lead heading into the final round at the end of the year.
"Everything just lined up and went really well," Parlett said.
"It gives me quite a decent lead overall which is very positive heading into the last round."
In order to take out the 350 class series, Parlett said he would probably have to finish in the top three come November.
The championships normally consist of more than three rounds, but it was shortened due to Wakefield Park not being an available venue.
Parlett said he missed riding on his home track and that Wakefield Park not being in operation was affecting the motorsport industry.
"It's really sad not being able to do a track day at Wakefield Park in the middle of the week that's 10 minutes from my door," he said.
"It's left a big hole in the motorsport industry, right from cars to trucks to bikes.
"Hopefully things will look positive and they can reopen and operate again soon."
Not being able to ride at Wakefield Park also affected Parlett's preparation for big events.
"I don't get to do too much opportunity for practice or testing these days," he said.
"I try to get to Sydney Motorsport Park on ride and track days, but that means time off work for me and it's quite costly to do that."
The final round of the championships will be at the same venue on November 11 and 12.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
