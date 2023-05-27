The Million Paws Walk made a comeback to the Shoalhaven in 2022 and owners made no delay in getting out and enjoying the sunshine with their four-legged friends.
However, the event hasn't seen a run in Goulburn since 2019 before the Black Summer bushfires hit and the COVID-19 pandemic brought outdoor events to a standstill.
Both regions are expected to be in full swing this Sunday with walks earmarked in Goulburn and the Shoalhaven once more.
Ahead of Sunday's outing, did we spot you out and about last year, or in 2019? Click through the throwback photos.
