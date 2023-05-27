The poor start to the season by the Goulburn Swans can be forgotten because they have won three consecutive games to catapult themselves into the top four for the first time this year.
Despite a poor third term, the Swans led at every interval to come out 7.5 (47) - 4.6 (30) victors over the Southern Cats in round six of AFL Canberra's Community Men's Division Three competition at Goodhew Park on Saturday, May 27.
Brad Armstrong and Flynn Henare both kicked two goals while Mitch Cameron from the Cats kicked a match high three.
Player co-coach James Armstrong said the blemishes present in the early stages of preseason were disappearing, resulting in better performances.
"In our first game, we came up against the reigning premiers, were still trying to click and had a lot of new players, but we've improved a lot since then," he said.
"Today was another match where the result could have gone either way, but we wanted the footy and the win more."
"I thought we won most of the 50-50 contests and in terms of our intensity, we brought the heat."
Armstrong also put his side's rapid improvement down to the hard work done in training.
"We've worked on more structural stuff in training," he said.
"The players have been learning how to play their positions and we're more cohesive as a team."
The other player co-coach Vaughan Winnel, who is out at the moment along with former player coach Simon Treloar, said it was pleasing to see the players supporting each other in important moments.
"The boys are always ready to run or back each other up when we win a mark and when we get a good handball, someone is ready to receive it off the back of that," he said.
The Swans will next take on the Belconnen Magpies at Holt Oval from midday on Saturday, June 3.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
