They've all moved onto their separate lives, but St Patrick's Technical School, St Joseph's College, Our Lady of Mercy College and St Patrick's College students all came together for a big reunion spanning for three days.
Day one was a meet and greet, day two was a formal dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club and day three was a farewell breakfast.
Among those present at the dinner on Saturday, May 27 were Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes, Workers Club president Tony Dawson and retired Goulburn architect Garry Dutaillis.
Organiser Paul Wales said he was very happy with the roll up on the night.
"This was the second year everyone met up and we had a lot of people come from interstate with a nice a sprinkling of locals," he said.
"Quite a few of them remembered each other."
Wales said the reunion was all about ex-students renewing their friendships and a lot of them did that.
After graduating, the alumnis went on to become a mixture of tradies and professionals like engineers, architects and car mechanics.
