St Patrick's Technical School, St Joseph's College, Our Lady of Mercy College and St Patrick's College students have a reunion

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:29pm
They've all moved onto their separate lives, but St Patrick's Technical School, St Joseph's College, Our Lady of Mercy College and St Patrick's College students all came together for a big reunion spanning for three days.

