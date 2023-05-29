Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn trainer and driver Brad Hewitt takes out Goulburn Rose with horse Emmas Boy

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
May 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hewitt with family and friends after the Goulburn Rose win. Pictures by Burney Wong.
Brad Hewitt with family and friends after the Goulburn Rose win. Pictures by Burney Wong.

The annual Frank and Edna Day Carnival of Cups was a friendly one for local trainers while Swayzee took home the big prize at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.