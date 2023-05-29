Goulburn Post
Four girls give it a good crack, but fail to qualify for the Primary Schools State Championships

May 29 2023 - 10:30am
Lara Ferguson, Indianna Storey, Rihanna Butler and Olivia Owen. Picture supplied.
The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) hosted 160 u11 and u12 girls and boys from Canberra, Goulburn, Wagga Wagga, Parramatta and Wollongong Catholic Schools at Cookbundoon on Friday, May 26.

