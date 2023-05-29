Four girls give it a good crack, but fail to qualify for the Primary Schools State Championships

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) hosted 160 u11 and u12 girls and boys from Canberra, Goulburn, Wagga Wagga, Parramatta and Wollongong Catholic Schools at Cookbundoon on Friday, May 26.
The players were aiming to get into the Mackillop team to represent the Catholic Schools of Parramatta, Wollongong, Canberra Goulburn and Wagga Wagga in the Primary Schools State Championships to be played in Bathurst in August.
The teams played four games each with a possible and probable's game played before the teams were known.
Positions for places in the nine a side teams was hotly contested with Parramatta and Wollongong Players filling the spots.
In the Canberra Goulburn team, there were four local girls; Lara Ferguson, Indianna Storey, Rihanna Butler and Olivia Owen.
While they tried hard in all their games, they found the going tough against the talent of the Parramatta and Wollongong girls.
