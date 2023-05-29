Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

A list of all the best local events in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. Picture from file.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. Picture from file.

Bell Tower Tours

St Saviour's Cathedral

Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday June 3 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.