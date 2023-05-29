Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window will be on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.