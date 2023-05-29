Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday June 3 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
READ MORE:
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about shared histories, cultures, and achievements and to explore how each person contributes to achieving reconciliation in Australia. Goulburn Mulwaree Library will host Story Time on Tuesday, May 30 from 10.30am to 11.30am. Hear a range of stories for children aged three to five years. There will also be a fun craft activity included. Phone 4823 4435.
After Dinner is a poignant and hilarious collision of lonely hearts, friendship and Friday night drinks. At a suburban pub in the late 1980s Paula, Monika and Dympie plan to paint the town red. Paula's frocked up, it's Monika's first night out in years and Dympie just wants a table with a good view of the band. Semi-eligible blokes, Gordon and Stephen are shaking off the office and revealing their own peccadillos while they're at it. Between the Chardonnay, the oysters and the odd Valium things are bound to loosen up. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4. Phone 4823 4999.
The Radiators celebrated 35 years together in 2013. Following their September 1978 debut in Sydney the Australian band embarked on a formidable performing schedule. They played over 320 gigs in their first 12 months alone and were signed to Warner Brothers by late 1979. The release of their debut album Feel the Heat was much anticipated by their many newly won fans and they created history by being the first Australian band to have advanced presales on their debut album. They will perform at the Astor Hotel Motel on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Friday, June 2 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Phone 4821 1155.
Gallery On Track's latest exhibition is for All Things Wool. The collection showcases the wonderful and creative work of Gallery members who work with wool. The community is invited to meet these creative artisans and view their work on Sunday, June 4 from 2pm to 4pm at the Gallery on Track on Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone 4822 7889.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [June 4] from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, June 3 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, June 2 from 7.30pm to 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, June 3. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, June 2 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Bonnie Porter Greene is an artist and explorer from the Shoalhaven. Her paintings are an intimate depiction and exploration of her love for the landscape and personal connection and concern for the natural environment. She feels, observes and paints to navigate and understand our connection to the environment. Her work observes and records the seasonal changes and shifts in the landscape, capturing symbols that become wedged in her mind. These include the seasonal shift of native flora, charred bushland, wildflowers, flowing rivers and weird clouds. Captured recordings and memories are taken back to the studio where further exploration, experimentation and recording refines and resolves the work. The exhibition runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window will be on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Enjoy four hours of non-stop live country music at the Goulburn Workers Club on the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy country music, old and new, popular soft rock and easy listening music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor. It's on Sunday, June 3 at Goulburn Workers Club on McKell Place from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, June 4 at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0403 068 719.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.