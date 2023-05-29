Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's most iconic sculpture marks 16 years since it's reestablishment

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday marked as significant occasion for a well-known Goulburn resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.