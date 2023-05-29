Friday marked as significant occasion for a well-known Goulburn resident.
May 26 was the 16th anniversary of the migration of 'Rambo', Goulburn's big merino to his current home.
Initially located on Hume Street, the huge ram headed 800 meters down the road to the corner of Sowerby and Hume Street in 2007.
the Big Merino was moved to capitalise on the city's growth, further developments at the south end of town and its proximity to the bypass.
When The Big Merino was first erected, it was the first stop off the southern exit from the expressway however, with the ongoing expansions, the amount of people seeing the sculpture became fewer each year.
Goulburn Building Products/Printrose embarked on the major logistical exercise of shifting the Big Merino after the council approved a development application.
This proposal was later approved and resulted in a collaboration with the Mobil Service Station and other service-related industries close to the freeway.
The Big Merino was the brainchild of brothers Attila and Louise Mokany. It was constructed on the current Elders site in 1985 and included the Viennaworld Restaurant, and later, the Billabong Tavern and function centre.
Rambo's move to his current location was quite a feat with the sculpture dedicated to the wool industry weighing in at 97 tonnes.
Recently, Rambo has been lit up to show Goulburn's support and recognition for services such as SES, Road Safety Week and has even had his eyes beaming in green in support of shifting to a more eco friendly future.
