Barbara Nell hosts cancer fundraisers at Goulburn's Creative Space Studio

Louise Thrower
Updated May 30 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Artists and Creative Space owner, Barbara Nell with a limited edition linocut print that will be on sale for $50 at the Winter Exhibition and Sale on Friday night. The event, and an afternoon tea on Saturday, will raise money for the Cancer Council. Picture supplied.
Goulburn's Relay for Life may not be on this year but local artist, Barbara Nell wants to do her bit to raise money for cancer research.

