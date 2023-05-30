Goulburn's Relay for Life may not be on this year but local artist, Barbara Nell wants to do her bit to raise money for cancer research.
The owner of Creative Space art studio is endeavouring to raise $1000 for the Cancer Council.
On Friday, June 2, she will host the opening of 'The Winter Exhibition' at the studio from 5pm to 8pm, featuring students' artwork. Works will be for sale and guests can enjoy nibblies and drinks as they mingle. They will also have the opportunity to buy copies of a special edition linocut print titled, 'Tea is Served: Where Are You? for $50. Half the proceeds will go to the Cancer Council.
The following day, the community is invited to an afternoon tea at the studio from 2pm to 5pm. Attendees will have the chance to paint a still life. The $55 workshop fee covers materials, tuition and afternoon tea, with half the funds going to the Cancer Council.
If painting isn't your 'cup of tea,' Ms Nell says people can simply turn up for a 'cuppa' and support a worthy cause.
Creative Space is located at 205 Auburn Street, with entry via Clifford Street. For more information call 0427 83 2695 or book online at https://creativespacegoulburn.com.au/
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
