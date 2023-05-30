After its successful post COVID-19 return last year, the Taralga Progress Association is celebrating with the 21st annual Taralga Art Show from June 10-12.
Held at the Taralga Memorial Hall, the art show has become a celebration of Taralga and its vibrant community, regularly attracting over 1000 visitors over the three day exhibition.
The official opening will be hosted by Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor, Pam Kensit, between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday, June 10.
The opening is a celebration of country hospitality and camaraderie.
Organisers said the show attracts art pieces from across NSW and the ACT ranging from paintings, constructions and ceramics through to sculptures made with anything from wire to wood.
All works are for sale, and many are expected to sell.
Last year about a third of 300 exhibited pieces were sold.
There will be activities for children as well, with an art workshop using recycled materials from 10am to12pm on Saturday, and a light-hearted activity sheet to fill out throughout the weekend.
Children can also vote for the art work they think should win the Children's Choice Award.
The show will be held in the Memorial Hall over the long weekend, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 10am to 2pm on the Monday.
Everyone is welcome and for more information contact taralgaartshow@gmail.com
