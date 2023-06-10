As of 2022, residents in Goulburn over the age of 65 takes up more than 20 per cent of the population.
So, as you head into your golden years, what is there to do to continue expanding your mind and social circles?
Here is a list of 19 things to do around the community to assist with doing just that.
Genre book club at the library
At 5.30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, drop into the Library to join other readers for a friendly and free book discussion along with a cuppa.
A different genre is selected each month, and participants can choose any suitable title to read within that genre, or select from the Library's genre list.
During the month club members can take part in the conversation on the Goulburn Mulwaree Library Book Club Facebook Group to discuss what they are reading and other book-related fun.
For more information or to join the Library Book Club, contact the Library.
Also read:
Mahjong at the library
Also at the library on Tuesdays, between 2 and 5pm, people invited to head along and join in and play a social game of Mah Jong.
This Chinese game of strategy, skill, and summation is guaranteed to challenge the mind. All experience levels welcome, from beginners through to experts.
This is a free program, and bookings are not required. We hope you can come along and join us!
Croquet at The Railway Bowling Club
If it's something a little more athletic you are after, The Railway Bowling Club hosts croquet on Tuesday and Thursday Mornings from 9am and Wednesdays from 1pm.
All skill levels are welcome.
Goulburn Men's Shed Inc.
For anyone looking for more hands on activities, The Goulburn Men's Shed is a great way to get crafty.
Located on Blackshaw Road, the shed has been around for more than 10 years and offers men in the community the opportunity to get their hands dirty.
From woodwork, metalwork, veggie garden maintenance, bicycle repairs and sales to green machinery repairs including lawnmowers and whipper snippers.
Coffee is also available for anyone wanting to go and meet some new people and learn some more or improve on their skills.
The shed is open from 9:30am until 1pm Monday to Friday.
Spinners and weavers group at The Men's Shed
Also located at The Men's Shed is the spinners and weavers group.
From 10am until 12pm on Saturdays, people of all ages and skill levels are invited to come and learn everything there is to know about knitting, spinning and weaving.
Equipment is also available for those who need it.
Gallery on Track's Fibre group for more knitting fun
Knitters of all skill levels are also encouraged to join the fibre group.
The opportunity is open to all members of the Gallery on Track and the group meet every second Wednesday from 10am until 3pm.
The classes give attendees to create something new and different. Creativity is taking basic skills, experimenting, combining-sometimes throwing out the rules-and producing something entirely new.
From sewing to quilting, appliqueing, felting, slow-stitching and pretty much anything to do with fibre, the classes can expand on or teach new techniques.
People who aren't a member of the gallery can still attend a few classes before signing up, they are always looking for new members and guests.
Goulburn Club hosts regular entertainment for members
Members of The Goulburn Club have a different mode of entertainment almost every week.
On the second Friday of each month from 7.30 until 11pm - there is an open mic night, for all musicians, comedians and more
On the third Friday of each month between 5.30-11pm there is monthly Celtic music session.
Attendance is for members only, all memberships can be signed up for or renewed at the club reception.
Goulburn Golf Club
The Goulburn Golf Club is one of the oldest country courses in Australia,
Centrally located, the established course has more than a few tricks up it sleeve for the dedicated or new golfer. Long par fives, challenging par fours and those tricky par threes will certainly keep you coming back.
After your game relax in the clubhouse enjoying a cold brew, then don't forget to grab a meal at the bistro overlooking the course. So whether its a game of golf, a wedding or party or just a relaxing meal with friends, the Goulburn Golf Club has you covered.
Open from 12pm every day, and located on Blackshaw road, the club has something for everyone looking for an afternoon or evening on the greens.
Goulburn parkside Rotary markets
From June to December, one Saturday a month, The Goulburn Parkside Rotary Markets come to life.
From freshly made sweet and savoury snacks to handmade soaps and candles to fresh locally sourced produce there is something available for anyone looking for a stroll down Montague Street.
Goulburn Goanna walking group
If you're looking to start your week off with some gentle exercise, the Goulburn Goanna walking group meet every Monday morning for a 5am walk around Victoria Park.
The duration of the walk is generally between 35 and 40 minutes, all are welcome.
Parkrun at The Goulburn Weir every Saturday
If you're looking for some exercise slightly later in the day and week, the Goulburn Parkrun Group meet every Saturday morning at 8am.
Despite the name, you can run or walk. It's a great way to meet new people. Prams and pets are also welcome to the weekly gathering.
Goulburn Garden Club
If you've got a bit of a green thumb, The Goulburn Garden club is one of the longest running gardening groups in the country.
For more than 65 years, the group of 120 gardening enthusiasts have gathered to discuss and share their knowledge on all things plants.
Where gardening enthusiasm in the Southern Tablelands area come together to join this non-profit association to discuss and share their plants and flowers.
Creative Space art classes
From mosaics to ceramics to painting, if it's something creative, Creative Space has a class for you.
Located on Auburn Street, the workshop offers regular classes for adults, children and those with special needs.
For more information on not only classes but upcoming art shows, visit their website.
Goulburn Woodworkers incorporation
Goulburn Region Woodworkers was formed in 1996 with the object of promoting, fostering and developing the art of woodcraft.
If you're looking to expand your woodworking skills or learn a new craft, they can be contacted through their Facebook page.
Goulburn Group of Knitters Guild of NSW
The Goulburn Group of Knitters Guild is a state wide recognised group of enthusiastic knitters.
Since it's commencement, the group have created a space where people can come by and learn how to knit.
The group is always looking for more members to join their monthly meetings that take place at Wesley Centre on Goldsmith Street on the third Saturday of each month from 10:30am.
St Nick's Patchwork Group
If it's less knitting and more sewing you're into. St Nicks Patchwork group gather twice a month to sew together quilts for charity.
The group meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St Nicholas's Church hall from 10am until 2pm.
Life Yoga Goulburn
Looking for a new gentle exercise to try? Life Yoga has a massive range of classes for all ages and skill levels.
Located on Fitzroy Street, the studio offers anything from aerial to slow flow.
No matter what your experience or flexibility levels, the studio has a class to expand your mind, body and soul.
Goulburn Workers club ballroom dancing for beginners and social dances
Looking to get your dancing shoes on? The Goulburn Workers club offers ballroom dancing classes for beginners every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5.30 and evenings from 7.30- 9.30pm, the classes are $5 and variations of Latin, modern and ballroom.
The class is designed especially for beginners as a way to keep active, have fun and meet new people.
If it's more of a social session you're after, there are dances every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 7- 9.30pm.
More to do
If you host or hold events or activities for retirees, let us know about it by emailing jacqueline.lyons@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For more information on what to do around town, drop down to the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre and pick up a 'New Residents Guide'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.