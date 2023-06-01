We all love a good sing, whether we are alone in the bath, at a birthday party or with thousands of others at a big football match.
Many people are rather sorry that in our church services mostly these days the music is a toneless moan. The organ is replaced by two guitars and sometimes a drummer who thinks he should be heard in Tasmania. We have, in fact, been to a church service where the music is a tape scarcely audible.
ALSO READ:
To counteract this trend in community involvement, on Sunday, June 18 at 2.30pm in Goulburn's historic Presbyterian church, there will be 'Hymnathon' when everybody will be expected to give a strong voice to well known hymns.
As well as everybody enjoying a good sing, there will be two choirs taking part in this event. The Conservatorium Choir is conducted by Ben Scott and the Cathedral choir by Debra McConnell.
It is a good chance to come along and forget the winter chills, the rising interest rate, forget Russian missiles and have a good sing.
We hope to see you there and we also hope that we have chosen your favourite hymn.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.