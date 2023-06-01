Boom Clash Rockstar (BCR) has partnered up with Goulburn Mulwaree council to announce the upcoming BCR live semi-finals.
The event gives young creatives the opportunity to showcase their talents as well as providing a unique experience for music lovers to discover fresh sounds and support young and upcoming artists.
The state-of-the-art facilities and world-class acoustics of the Hume Conservatorium is set to be the perfect venue for the event.
Boom Clash Rockstar co-founder and driving force behind the event, Brett Pattinson said he was excited about the partnership and what will come of it.
"We are thrilled to partner with Goulburn Mulwaree Council and bring the BCR live semis to one of the region's premier venues for the arts," Mr Pattinson said.
"This event is all about discovering and supporting young musical talent, and we couldn't be more excited to provide a platform for these artists to showcase their skills."
Across one weekend, 14 bands from all over NSW will perform three songs each.
A panel of judges, along with the audience will vote to select two winning bands who will go onto compete at the finals in Sydney.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Mayor Peter Walker said he was keen to see the talent that will be taking place in the show.
"I'm excited to see some of Goulburn's finest young talent, along with bands from various locations across NSW, take to the stage in a good old-fashioned battle of the bands. I encourage locals and visitors alike to come along and see some exceptional talent," Mr Walker said.
The weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for performers and the audience alike.
Along with a celebration of music and art, the event will also be serving as a platform for raising awareness around youth mental health.
Organisations including Headspace, Inside Out, Rise Up, and Twenty Ten will be there with information booths and resources to provide attendees with access to vital mental health services and support.
These organisations have been working tirelessly to provide support, education and resources to young people struggling with mental health issues across Australia.
By partnering with them, BCR and Goulburn Mulwaree Council are hoping to inspire and empower young people to prioritise their mental health.
Headspace said that the event could be very helpful when it comes to raising awareness for mental health.
"We hope that this event will encourage young people to take care of their mental health and seek support when they need it," the spokesperson said.
The event will be taking place at 'The Con' on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased through their website.
