The NAB bank branch located on Auburn Street has re-opened after months of construction.
The branch has spent the last few months closed to the public as it underwent substantial refurbishments.
Retail Customer Executive, Matthew Leddy said that he is happy with the progress the bank has made.
"We're thrilled to be reopening the doors of our refurbished banking hub in Goulburn," Mr Leddy said.
"We have invested over $1m to ensure Goulburn and the surrounding areas have a state of the art, modern environment to do their banking with us.
"Goulburn is a thriving regional city and a primary centre of the wider Goulburn Mulwaree region, and we want to ensure we have a strong presence here for the future," he said.
Mr Leddy said the upgrades had maintained the historic charm of the building while creating a new open plan customer area.
The refurbishment has also seen the overhaul of two meeting rooms with video conferencing and the installation of a second ATM inside the lobby.
The bank now also includes a digital education space to assist customers who want to learn how to manage their finances.
"Our team of eight bankers from personal, business and agribusiness banking are looking forward to serving the community and welcoming them," Mr Leddy.
The refurbished banking hub is means NAB's total investment to NSW exceeds 18 million dollars over the past 18 months.
