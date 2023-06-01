The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) soccer competition continued on Saturday, May 27 in cold winter conditions.
Results in the All Age Men's were Stags FC 5-0 winners over Stags 97 and the Workers 2-1 victors over the Strikers.
In the All Age Women's, MBK United beat Crookwell 2-0 and Stags and Foxes played a 1-1 draw.
In the Youth Reserve Division, Strikers defeated Workers 5-0 and MBK United defeated Stags FC 3-2.
In the junior divisions, some games were deferred due to representative games.
In the u15s, Stags FC had a win over Stags 97 and Foxes and Workers/Crookwell United played a 2-2 draw.
In the u13s division, Stags FC defeat defeated Wollondilly, Foxes defeated Stags 97 and St Peter and Paul and Crookwell played a 2-2 draw..
In the u14 girls division, Stags Pink defeated Wollondilly 3-0 and Crookwell in a tight game had a 2-0 win over Crookwell.
