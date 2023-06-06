The annual Lilac festival is just months away and there are calls for businesses and potential queens to get involved.
The festival is the longest running fundraising event in Goulburn's history. Lilac festivals' committee president, Carol James, says that this year is set to be bigger and better than ever.
"I want to keep the the event going and growing, we want to make it bigger and better and involve more people each year, make it a celebration for them," Ms James said.
Ms James has been president of the committee for more than four years and has been attending the event since it's she was a child.
"I was in my first parade when I was about three and have been going ever since."
Last year's Lilac Queen winner Felicity Apps says that it's a great thing to get involved in.
"It was a good opportunity to get involved in the community and I really wanted to set an example for my children and show them the benefits of community spirit and volunteering.
"By the end of it they were involved in raising money with me," Ms Apps said.
Last year, the mother of two raised more than $6400 for the Convoy4Kids charity.
Ms Apps says that the charity is one very close to her and her family.
"We've been involved in the charity for a long time, my husband is a truck driver and he's done the convoy for quite a few years."
Ms James says that now is the time to start getting involved in the festival.
"There's only a few months left before the day, so now is the time to register to be a Lilac Queen candidate to start fundraising as soon as possible."
This year is set to see more additions, with businesses like The Cystic Fibrosis Group coming on board.
This year is also set to see the addition of a new mascot for the event 'Lila' the lilac teddy bear.
Along with the new mascot and partnerships, this year, organisers are putting together a lilac calendar to highlight all things Goulburn.
Businesses are encouraged to sponsor a page in the calendar to promote both local businesses and celebrate all that Goulburn has to offer.
"We only have a few pages left so if businesses want to get involved now is the time to do it," Ms James said.
The Queen that raises the most amount of money for their chosen charity will receive a holiday to wherever they like to the value of $3000 and will be crowned by a very special surprise guest.
Ms James says that it is a great way to get involved in the community and raise funds for any charity they like as well as raising money for the Lilac community to keep the event going.
"We can offer support and ideas for which charities might be worth raising money for as well as providing fundraising tips."
Ms Apps will be taking a heavy part in assisting with this year's festival.
"I have made myself available to be a mentor for future queens and assisting in any way I can," Ms Apps said.
"After taking place last year I know I will be part of the event for the foreseeable future."
All businesses and potential queens are encouraged to reach out to Ms James through email at goulburnlilaccityfestival@gmail.com or through her mobile on 0448 211 839.
In terms of advice from a previous queen Ms Apps says just give it a go.
"The support you receive from the community from both people known to you as well as total strangers is overwhelming and extremely heartwarming." she said.
