The times are changing... to what they once were

Back in the early 1980s I had a part-time job working as a 'checkout chick' as we were commonly known in the day.
After school on Thursday and on Saturday morning I worked at Woolworths.
I usually worked on the cash register and there was always someone else assigned to pack the groceries after I rang them up on the cash register. That's right, in those days we had to key in the price of each item - no scanning.
The packing of those groceries was done using large brown paper bags. The system of such packing was strategic and required training prior to taking on the role of a packer.
It was essential to start with the heavier items on the bottom and you were directed to never overpack. The result of overpacking was often that the bottom fell out of the bag due to the weight.
Both packers and customers alike also knew to carry these bags with a hand on the bottom to help guard against breakage.
Near the end of my time on the checkout - when I graduated from Year 12 - there was a move by large supermarkets to change from paper to plastic bags. If I remember correctly it was considered at the time to be a positive move for the environment.
I could say "how things have changed" but the reality is that we now seem to have gone full circle.
There was a long period when throw away plastic bags were king, then there was the introduction of plastic bags that would ultimately break down. More recently we have had the cloth bags or plastic bags that we purchase and re-use. And my favourite, the re-usable, and stronger, insulated bags.
However, the brown paper bag has also returned. This time it comes with handles - although I would never trust those.
Without a doubt, throughout the many changes I have realised that I prefer the insulated bags or the hessian ones that made an appearance for a while. (I still have a few of these).
I find both these bags are strong and they hold their shape well regardless of what is packed in them.
I guess my greatest challenge is to remember to put the bags back in the car once I have unpacked the groceries at home. And then I have to take them with me when I head to the supermarket.
One thing is certain, the price of groceries hasn't reverted to the 1980s...but don't you wish they had?
Stay well,
