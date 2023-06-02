Just a week after taking over The Goulburn Donut shop, new owners Natalie Gray and partner Scott are bracing to sell thousands of the sweet treat as part of national donut day on Friday, June 2.
The Goulburn Donut shop on Russell Lane has been around for more than 30 years.
When chemist Natalie and her partner Scott found out the shop might be in danger of closing down, they took the opportunity to purchase the shop.
"We're both locals and didn't want to see the shop go under after going there for so many years," Ms Gray said.
National donut day is celebrated across the world with franchises and small business taking up the opportunity to show off what they can do with the popular dessert.
The shop not only specialises in dozens of both deluxe and classic flavours but also offers up sandwiches, coffee and milkshakes.
When it comes to preferred flavours, Natalie tends to opt for caramel herself but says chocolate, vanilla and strawberry never go astray.
"We've noticed a lot of people stick with the classics but we're hoping to add more weird and wonderful flavours to the menu in the future."
Ms Gray said that their hard working team of four had already sold hundreds of donuts by mid morning.
"I expect we'll sell thousands by the end of the day, it's certainly going to be a busy second week for us."
