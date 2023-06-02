Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Donut Shop celebrates national donut day with new owners

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just a week after taking over The Goulburn Donut shop, new owners Natalie Gray and partner Scott are bracing to sell thousands of the sweet treat as part of national donut day on Friday, June 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.